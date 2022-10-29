PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Tops $1,609.91 on Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $980.33 million and $3.35 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $1,609.91 or 0.07810108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 608,935 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.