Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.
Shares of PLXS stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.77. 254,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,153. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.
In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,064 shares of company stock worth $1,527,838. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Plexus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Plexus by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
