Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

PLXS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,884,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,064 shares of company stock worth $1,527,838. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

