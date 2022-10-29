Po.et 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $65,498.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.70 or 0.31917929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

