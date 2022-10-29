Polygon Price Up 13.7% This Week (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $8.22 billion and approximately $398.46 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003018 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000520 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
