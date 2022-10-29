Pool Co. (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on November 23rd

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $17.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Pool Price Performance
POOL stock opened at $318.77 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average of $364.89.
Insider Activity at Pool
In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Pool by 80.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 41.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
