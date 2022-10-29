Pool Co. (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on November 23rd

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $17.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

POOL stock opened at $318.77 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average of $364.89.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Pool by 80.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 41.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

