Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 964,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

