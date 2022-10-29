Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Down 1%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 51,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 588,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Chairman Eric Ostertag bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 838,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,884. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,835,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,424,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Ostertag purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 838,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 2,173,671 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,012,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

