PotCoin Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $616,220.17 and $3,201.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00033398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00267748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004901 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019718 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.