Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,878,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 17,321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWCDF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

PWCDF opened at $24.78 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

