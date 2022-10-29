Powerledger Price Hits $0.20 (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $98.22 million and $5.26 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.62 or 0.31867710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.