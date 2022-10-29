Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$97.55 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$37.90 and a twelve month high of C$109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.75.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 11.5099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

