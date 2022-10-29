Premia Price Up 54.2% Over Last Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005467 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $755,696.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Premia has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

