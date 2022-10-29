PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $517,943.77 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,943.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,515,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

