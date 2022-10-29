Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

