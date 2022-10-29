Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 10,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Probe Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Probe Metals
Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.
