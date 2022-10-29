PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. PROG also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-2.38 EPS.

PROG Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PRG stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $873.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.97. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.32.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.05 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other PROG news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 175,014 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 136,272 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

