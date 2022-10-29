Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

PB stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

