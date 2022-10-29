Proton (XPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.86 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Proton has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and $2.86 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.36 or 0.31748535 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,889,507,516 coins and its circulating supply is 13,826,473,294 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

