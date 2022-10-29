Proton (XPR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.99 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Proton has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $35.99 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.84 or 0.31902055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,891,984,186 coins and its circulating supply is 13,828,898,206 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

