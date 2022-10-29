Provident Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of PFS opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 113.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,485,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

