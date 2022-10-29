Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,337 shares of company stock worth $742,178 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

