Pundi X (New) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $128.74 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.63 or 0.31964095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49786378 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,184,964.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

