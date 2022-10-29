Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) Insider Buys A$10,600.08 in Stock

Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2 – Get Rating) insider Scott Brown purchased 88,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,600.08 ($7,412.64).
Pure Hydrogen Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.65.
Pure Hydrogen Company Profile
Read More
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.