QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $51.68. 1,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

QCR Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 747.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,918 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $6,402,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 44.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QCR by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

