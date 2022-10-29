QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QCR to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in QCR by 122.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.