Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.91 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $303.43 million and approximately $42.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00013975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.71 or 0.07787371 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00088843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,389,884 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.