Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $64.76 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for about $162.65 or 0.00778552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.24 or 0.31991631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. It aims to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains through the creation of the first blockchain operating system.That operating system is called the Overledger Network and connects different blockchains using APIs. The operating system allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (called MApps) for their users.What is QNT used for?For developers to create a MApp on the network they must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens. These tokens power the Overledger Network and are used to pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token.Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].”The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world.Where can you buy QNT?Quant’s QNT token is being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges, now including on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. You can find out more about which currencies QNT is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.