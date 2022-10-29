Quantstamp Hits Market Capitalization of $12.16 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $360,643.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

