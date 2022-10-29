QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $112.56 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $112.56 million and $145,943.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124381 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,900.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

