QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $112.59 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $112.59 million and approximately $144,145.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124381 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,900.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

