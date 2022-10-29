Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

