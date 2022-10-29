Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.95 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $85.08 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.01460398 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005570 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020199 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.01800204 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

