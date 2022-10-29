Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Insider Activity at Range Resources
In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources
Range Resources Price Performance
Range Resources stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Range Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.
Read More
