Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 249,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $9,957,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

