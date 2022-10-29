Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Increased by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Rapid7 comprises 6.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lane Generational LLC owned 0.12% of Rapid7 worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

