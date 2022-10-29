Rarible (RARI) Reaches Market Cap of $31.93 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and approximately $747,265.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00011035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

