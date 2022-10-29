RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 82,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 75.03% and a return on equity of 96.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.