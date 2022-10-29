Raymond James Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $88.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $875.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

