Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 6.2%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64. 15,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 956,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

