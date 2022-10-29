Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,862.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($89.42).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.37) to GBX 6,750 ($81.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($107.54) to GBX 8,200 ($99.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,678 ($68.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,187.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,252.47.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.