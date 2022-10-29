Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 95.7% per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.18. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

