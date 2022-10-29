Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $19.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $185.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $144.74 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,773 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.