renBTC Price Up 8.7% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $74.76 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $20,884.86 or 1.00447679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.58 or 0.31873628 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012449 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

