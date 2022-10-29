Render Token Market Capitalization Reaches $136.99 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $136.99 million and $16.11 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.75 or 0.31799228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

