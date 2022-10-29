Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $667.33

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 667.33 ($8.06) and traded as low as GBX 594.05 ($7.18). Renew shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.37), with a volume of 49,486 shares.

Renew Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 666.95. The company has a market capitalization of £486.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,402.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74). In other Renew news, insider Stephanie Hazell acquired 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74). Also, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). Insiders have bought 13,270 shares of company stock worth $8,633,294 in the last three months.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

