Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Republic Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

