Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.34 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $110.33 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,672.58 or 0.99999525 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00044618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10855703 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $15,388,437.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

