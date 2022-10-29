Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 28th (HON, MOH, MRK, NBR, NEX, PTEN, SGEN, SHW, TXRH, TYL)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 28th:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $212.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $136.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $245.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $307.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

