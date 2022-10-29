Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 28th (HON, MOH, MRK, NBR, NEX, PTEN, SGEN, SHW, TXRH, TYL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 28th:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $212.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Honeywell International Inc alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $136.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $245.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $307.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.