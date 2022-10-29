ResMed Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.71.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ResMed by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in ResMed by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 64,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

